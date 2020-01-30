MVSU looks for home win vs Jackson St.

Jackson State (6-14, 3-4) vs. Mississippi Valley State (2-18, 1-6) Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jackson State (6-14, 3-4) vs. Mississippi Valley State (2-18, 1-6)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks for its fifth straight win over Jackson State at Harrison Complex. The last victory for the Tigers at Mississippi Valley State was a 90-71 win on Feb. 23, 2013.

.

STEPPING IT UP: The Delta Devils have scored 73.7 points per game and allowed 84 points per game in conference play so far. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 61.6 points scored and 97.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Tristan Jarrett has connected on 27.3 percent of the 132 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Tigers are 0-11 when they allow at least 73 points and 6-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 73. The Delta Devils are 0-18 when allowing 73 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 86.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Jackson State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.9 percent of all possessions, the 23rd-best rate in the country. Mississippi Valley State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through 20 games (ranking the Delta Devils 278th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.