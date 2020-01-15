Murray State looks to extend streak vs UTM

Murray State (11-5, 4-0) vs. UT Martin (5-10, 1-3) Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray…

Murray State (11-5, 4-0) vs. UT Martin (5-10, 1-3)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UT Martin. Murray State has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Skyhawks. UT Martin’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2017, a 73-67 win.

TEAM LEADERS: UT Martin’s Parker Stewart has averaged 19.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while Quintin Dove has put up 18.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Racers, Tevin Brown has averaged 16.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Skyhawks have given up just 82.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 88.1 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stewart has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all UT Martin field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 38 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UT Martin is 0-8 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 5-2 when it scores at least 76.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Murray State is a perfect 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-5 when fewer than four Racers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 76.9 points per game.

