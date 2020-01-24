Murray State looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (12-8, 4-3) vs. Murray State (14-5, 7-0) CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray…

Tennessee State (12-8, 4-3) vs. Murray State (14-5, 7-0)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its 19th straight conference win against Tennessee State. Murray State’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 88-68 on Jan. 31, 2019. Tennessee State fell short in a 99-74 game at Austin Peay in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Tevin Brown has averaged 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Racers. KJ Williams is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Tigers are led by Carlos Marshall Jr., who is averaging 12.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Racers have scored 84 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has directly created 45 percent of all Murray State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Racers are 10-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 4-5 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Tigers are 5-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 7-8 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Murray State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 84.1 points while giving up 56.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 23.3 foul shots per game this season and 28.3 per game over their last three games.

