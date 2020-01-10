Murray State looks to extend streak vs Tenn. Tech

Murray State (10-5, 3-0) vs. Tennessee Tech (3-13, 0-3) Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State (10-5, 3-0) vs. Tennessee Tech (3-13, 0-3)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its 15th straight conference win against Tennessee Tech. Murray State’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 88-68 on Jan. 31, 2019. Tennessee Tech is looking to break its current seven-game losing streak.

STEPPING UP: Tennessee Tech’s Jr. Clay has averaged 11.4 points while Keishawn Davidson has put up 8.2 points. For the Racers, Tevin Brown has averaged 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Eagles have scored 64.3 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 43.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also converted 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Tennessee Tech is 0-10 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 3-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Racers. Tennessee Tech has an assist on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Murray State has assists on 42 of 89 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State has attempted 22.7 free throws per game this season, the 30th-highest rate in the country. Tennessee Tech has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 11.6 foul shots per game (ranked 280th, nationally).

