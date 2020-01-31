Murray State looks to extend streak vs SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-17, 2-7) vs. Murray State (16-5, 9-0) CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray…

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-17, 2-7) vs. Murray State (16-5, 9-0)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. In its last 11 wins against the Cougars, Murray State has won by an average of 15 points. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last win in the series came on Jan. 18, 2014, a 67-60 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Racers have scored 81.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Tevin Brown has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Murray State field goals over the last three games. Brown has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-14 when it allows at least 71 points and 5-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Murray State is a perfect 11-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-5 when fewer than four Racers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State attempts more free throws per game than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 23.2 free throws per game this season and 26 per game over their last five games.

