Murray State looks to extend streak vs JSU

Murray State (9-5, 2-0) vs. Jacksonville State (7-8, 2-0)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its 14th straight conference win against Jacksonville State. Murray State’s last OVC loss came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 88-68 on Jan. 31, 2019. Jacksonville State is coming off an 80-71 win on the road against Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jacksonville State’s De’Torrion Ware has averaged 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while Jacara Cross has put up 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Racers, Tevin Brown has averaged 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 45.1 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 71: Jacksonville State is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-8 when scoring 65 points or fewer.

WINNING WHEN: The Gamecocks are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 2-8 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Racers are 5-0 when the team blocks at least five shots and 4-5 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State has made 8.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among OVC teams. The Gamecocks have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

