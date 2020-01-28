Mt. St. Mary’s looks for road win vs Sacred Heart

Mount St. Mary’s (9-11, 5-2) vs. Sacred Heart (12-9, 5-3) William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 12…

Mount St. Mary’s (9-11, 5-2) vs. Sacred Heart (12-9, 5-3)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s looks for its third straight win over Sacred Heart at William Pitt Center – West Gym. Sacred Heart’s last win at home against the Mountaineers came on Jan. 21, 2016.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: E.J. Anosike has averaged a double-double (15.8 points and 11.5 rebounds) to lead the way for the Pioneers. Koreem Ozier has complemented Anosike and is accounting for 14.8 points per game. The Mountaineers are led by Damian Chong Qui, who is averaging 12 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Pioneers have given up only 65.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 75.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Chong Qui has accounted for 41 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. Chong Qui has 13 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 12-3 when it scores at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Sacred Heart is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Pioneers are 7-9 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 20.2 free throws per game this season, including 23.6 per game against conference foes.

