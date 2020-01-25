Ionescu claims Pac-12 assist mark, Ducks beat Oregon State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points and nine assists, breaking the Pac-12’s career assist record, and No.…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points and nine assists, breaking the Pac-12’s career assist record, and No. 4 Oregon held off a late rally for a 76-64 victory over No. 7 Oregon State on Friday night in the first game of consecutive meetings between the rivals.

Satou Sabally added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks (16-2, 6-1), who have won four straight and improved to 11-0 at home.

Ionescu broke Gary Payton’s conference record of 938 assists on the first basket of the game when she dished to Ruthy Hebard for a layup.

Freshman Taylor Jones had 21 points for Oregon State (16-3, 4-3), which has lost three of its last four games.

The rivalry shifts to Corvallis for a rematch on Sunday.

NO. 6 STANFORD 76, COLORADO 68, OT

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Ashten Pretchel made a putback in the final two minutes for the go-ahead points and Stanford slipped past Colorado.

Mya Hollingshed hit a 3-pointer with less than 2 seconds to play in regulation to give Colorado a 64-62 lead, but Stanford tied it with a layup by Pretchel, who scored 12 points and had four rebounds — all in the final 5:01 — to send the game to overtime.

Lexie Hull, who scored a career-high 29 points, hit a layup with under 20 seconds remaining to give Stanford a 62-61 lead, erasing a seven-point deficit. She also had a layup in the final 41 seconds of overtime to give Stanford a 71-68 edge.

Freshman Jaylyn Sherrod scored a season-high 21 points and had seven assists for the Buffaloes, who have not beaten a Top 25 team in nearly three years.

Hollingshed scored 15 points and Aubrey Knight had 12 for Colorado, which won just two games in conference play last year.

NO. 10 UCLA 85, WASHINGTON 80, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored a career-high 31 points and UCLA used an 8-1 run in overtime to beat Washington.

Natalie Chou added 18 points off the bench for the Bruins (17-1, 6-1 Pac-12), who got back on track after losing its first game of the season to USC. UCLA was the only unbeaten team in the country.

Amber Melgoza had 14 points and Missy Peterson added 13 for Washington (10-8, 2-5), which played well but squandered a 15-point, second-quarter lead.

Onyenwere, who missed the loss to USC due to a sprained ankle, shot 13 of 26 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

NO. 11 DEPAUL 85, VILLANOVA 69

CHICAGO (AP) — Sonya Morris scored a career-high 30 points and DePaul remained undefeated in the Big East with a win over Villanova.

Morris was 12-of-23 shooting, making 5 of 12 from beyond the arc. She had five assists and five steals for the Blue Demons (18-2, 8-0), who won their ninth straight game.

Lexi Held added three 3-pointers and 21 points while Deja Church scored 12 points and Chante Stonewall 10. Kelly Campbell had 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Mary Gedaka scored 20 points, Madison Siegrist 19 and Bridget Herlihy 14 for the Wildcats (11-8, 5-3), who had won five of six.

DePaul turned 17 Villanova turnovers into 16 points.

NO. 18 ARIZONA 59, NO. 16 ARIZONA STATE 53

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald had nine of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 rebounds to help Arizona beat Arizona State.

Dominique McBryde’s 3-pointer with 3:05 to go sparked a 7-0 run for the Wildcats (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12) that ended at 52-42 with 1:36 to go.

Robbi Ryan led the Sun Devils with 25 points.

Sam Thomas added 13 points and Amari Carter scored 11 for the Wildcats.

Eboni Walker added nine points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 24 SOUTH DAKOTA 79, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 25

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Ciara Duffy had 13 points and seven assists, and No. 24 South Dakota used a balanced scoring attack to beat Purdue Fort Wayne for its seventh straight victory.

The Coyotes (18-2, 7-0) had won their previous six Summit League games by an average of nearly 35 points. The Mastodons (4-15, 0-6) shot 21% and missed all 16 of their 3-point attempts.

Hannah Sjerven added 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds, Chloe Lamb scored 11 points and Monica Arens 10 for South Dakota.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.