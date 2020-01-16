Morales, Wagner host St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (7-9, 1-3) vs. Wagner (4-11, 1-3) Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

St. Francis (NY) (7-9, 1-3) vs. Wagner (4-11, 1-3)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Chauncey Hawkins and St. Francis (NY) will go up against Alex Morales and Wagner. Hawkins has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.4 over his last five games. Morales is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors. Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Terriers points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Seahawks have given up only 75.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80.7 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Hawkins has connected on 25.9 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 7-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Seahawks are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 4-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: St. Francis (NY) has scored 65 points per game and allowed 84.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 71.9 possessions per game.

