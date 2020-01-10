Moore, SIUE visit EKU

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-12, 1-2) vs. Eastern Kentucky (5-11, 2-1) McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (4-12, 1-2) vs. Eastern Kentucky (5-11, 2-1)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Zeke Moore and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville will take on Jomaru Brown and Eastern Kentucky. The junior Moore has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.8 over his last five games. Brown, a sophomore, is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Eastern Kentucky’s Brown has averaged 16.9 points while Ty Taylor has put up 13.3 points. For the Cougars, Moore has averaged 13.3 points while Tyresse Williford has put up 9.3 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Colonels have scored 74 points per game and allowed 71 points per game across three conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 61.5 points scored and 81 points given up per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 42.6 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Cougars are 0-10 when they allow 71 or more points and 4-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Colonels are 0-10 when they score 72 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky has an assist on 34 of 84 field goals (40.5 percent) across its past three outings while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky is ranked sixth in all of Division I with an average of 77.8 possessions per game.

