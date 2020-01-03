Montana State looks for road win vs Southern Utah

Montana State (8-6, 2-1) vs. Southern Utah (8-5, 1-1) Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana State (8-6, 2-1) vs. Southern Utah (8-5, 1-1)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State looks for its third straight win over Southern Utah at Centrum Arena. Southern Utah’s last win at home against the Bobcats came on Dec. 31, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: The versatile Harald Frey is averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists to lead the charge for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is also a big contributor, producing 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Cameron Oluyitan, who is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.FREY IS A FORCE: Frey has connected on 37.8 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Thunderbirds are 7-0 when they score at least 73 points and 1-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Bobcats are 5-0 when the team records at least seven steals and 3-6 when falling short of that total.

COLD SPELL: Montana State has lost its last four road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 72.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Thunderbirds have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.