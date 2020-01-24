Montana looks to extend streak vs Weber State

Montana (11-8, 7-1) vs. Weber State (6-13, 2-6) Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana…

Montana (11-8, 7-1) vs. Weber State (6-13, 2-6)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Weber State. Montana has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Wildcats. Weber State’s last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2016, an 84-81 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Jared Samuelson have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Grizzlies have scored 72 points per game and allowed 65.5 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 64.1 points scored and 71.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jerrick Harding has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Weber State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and six assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Weber State is 0-10 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 6-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Montana is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Grizzlies are 4-8 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big Sky teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.