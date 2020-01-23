Mizzou looks to knock off No. 14 WVU

Missouri (9-9) vs. No. 14 West Virginia (15-3) WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Missouri (9-9) vs. No. 14 West Virginia (15-3)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 West Virginia looks to give Missouri its ninth straight loss against ranked opponents. Missouri’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies 62-58 on Feb. 13, 2018. West Virginia is coming off a 97-59 win over Texas on Monday.

STEPPING UP: West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 11.7 points and 9.5 rebounds while Derek Culver has put up 10.7 points and 9.2 rebounds. For the Tigers, Dru Smith has averaged 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Mark Smith has put up 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: D. Smith has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Missouri field goals over the last three games. D. Smith has accounted for nine field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 9-3 when scoring at least 60.

TWO STREAKS: Missouri has scored 59.3 points per game and allowed 77 over its three-game road losing streak. West Virginia has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 60.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The West Virginia defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Mountaineers 16th among Division I teams. The Missouri offense has averaged 67.1 points through 18 games (ranked 245th, nationally).

