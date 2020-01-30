Missouri St. looks to extend streak vs Indiana St.

Indiana State (12-8, 5-4) vs. Missouri State (10-12, 4-5) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Indiana State (12-8, 5-4) vs. Missouri State (10-12, 4-5)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana State. In its last seven wins against the Sycamores, Missouri State has won by an average of 8 points. Indiana State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 27, 2016, a 68-59 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Missouri State’s Keandre Cook has averaged 15.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while Gaige Prim has put up 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Sycamores, Tyreke Key has averaged 16.5 points and five rebounds while Jordan Barnes has put up 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Sycamores have given up only 63.1 points per game to MVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Barnes has had his hand in 41 percent of all Indiana State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STEALING VICTORIES: Indiana State is 5-0 when it records eight or more steals and 7-8 when falling short of that mark. Missouri State is 6-0 when it logs at least eight steals and 4-12 this year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Indiana State has lost its last four road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 77.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is rated second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.3 percent. The Bears have averaged 10.2 offensive boards per game.

