Missouri St., Drake meet in conference play

Missouri State (10-10, 4-3) vs. Drake (14-6, 4-3) Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Missouri State (10-10, 4-3) vs. Drake (14-6, 4-3)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Drake in a MVC matchup. Each program is coming off of a victory in their last game. Drake earned a 73-50 win at Evansville on Wednesday, while Missouri State won 67-60 at home against Valparaiso on Thursday.

.

CREATING OFFENSE: Roman Penn has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Drake field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 73: Missouri State is 0-6 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Drake is a perfect 10-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points.

STREAK STATS: Drake has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 78.9 points while giving up 63.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.3 percent. The Bears have averaged 10.4 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.