Miss. St., LSU meet in conference play

Mississippi State (9-5, 0-2) vs. LSU (10-4, 2-0) Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State (9-5, 0-2) vs. LSU (10-4, 2-0)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Mississippi State matches up against LSU. Each team last saw action this past Wednesday. LSU knocked off Arkansas by two points at home, while Mississippi State fell 90-69 at Alabama.

LEADING THE WAY: LSU’s Skylar Mays has averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Emmitt Williams has put up 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Reggie Perry has averaged 15.7 points and 9.6 rebounds while Robert Woodard II has put up 12 points and 7.8 rebounds.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 27 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. LSU has an assist on 32 of 87 field goals (36.8 percent) over its past three outings while Mississippi State has assists on 34 of 80 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.9 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game and 15 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.