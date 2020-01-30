Miss. St. looks to extend streak vs Tennessee

Tennessee (12-8, 4-3) vs. Mississippi State (13-7, 4-3) Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State…

Tennessee (12-8, 4-3) vs. Mississippi State (13-7, 4-3)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Tennessee. Mississippi State’s last SEC loss came against the LSU Tigers 60-59 on Jan. 11. Tennessee came up short in a 63-58 game at home to Texas A&M in its last outing.

.POTENT PERRY: Reggie Perry has connected on 32.1 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden has attempted 116 3-pointers and connected on 27.6 percent of them, and is 5 for 17 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 58.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 60 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

