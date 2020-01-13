Miss. St. looks for home win vs Mizzou

Missouri (9-6, 1-2) vs. Mississippi State (9-6, 0-3) Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State…

Missouri (9-6, 1-2) vs. Mississippi State (9-6, 0-3)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks for its fifth straight win over Missouri at Humphrey Coliseum. The last victory for the Tigers at Mississippi State was a 78-36 win on Feb. 13, 2013.

TEAM LEADERS: Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry has averaged 15.5 points and 10 rebounds while Robert Woodard II has put up 11.5 points and 7.9 rebounds. For the Tigers, Dru Smith has averaged 12 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Mark Smith has put up 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 38.7 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 9-1 when scoring at least 60.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Tigers are 6-0 when they score at least 70 points and 3-6 on the year when falling short of 70.

TOUGH TIGERS: Missouri has held opposing teams to 58.9 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.