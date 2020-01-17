Minnesota, Rutgers meet in conference play

Minnesota (10-7, 4-3) vs. Rutgers (13-4, 4-2) Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota (10-7, 4-3) vs. Rutgers (13-4, 4-2)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota pays visit to Rutgers in a Big Ten matchup. Each squad is coming off of a home victory this past Wednesday. Rutgers earned a 59-50 win over Indiana, while Minnesota won 75-69 over Penn State.

SAVVY SENIORS: Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Alihan Demir and Payton Willis have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Golden Gophers scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Marcus Carr has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: The Scarlet Knights are 10-0 when they record seven or more steals and 3-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Golden Gophers are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 5-7 when opponents exceed 62 points.

STOUT GOLDEN GOPHERS: Rutgers has held opposing teams to 58.8 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

