Minnesota faces tough test vs No. 19 Illinois

Minnesota (11-9, 5-5) vs. No. 19 Illinois (15-5, 7-2)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Illinois presents a tough challenge for Minnesota. Minnesota has won two of its four games against ranked teams this season. Illinois has won its last six games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu, Alihan Demir and Payton Willis have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Golden Gophers scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Fighting Illini have given up just 61.1 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 68 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ayo Dosunmu has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. Dosunmu has accounted for 24 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 11-4 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

FLOOR SPACING: Minnesota’s Willis has attempted 108 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.2 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

