Miller scores 15 to carry Morgan St. over SC State 77-63

BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller posted 15 points as Morgan State defeated South Carolina State 77-63 on Monday night. Troy…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Malik Miller posted 15 points as Morgan State defeated South Carolina State 77-63 on Monday night.

Troy Baxter had 16 points for Morgan State (8-9, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Stanley Davis added 14 points and six rebounds and Sherwyn Devonish had 11 points and six assists.

Morgan State posted a season-high 20 assists.

Damani Applewhite had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-8, 1-1). Tashombe Riley added 12 points and Ian Kinard had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Morgan State takes on Florida A&M on the road on Saturday. South Carolina State plays Howard on the road next Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.