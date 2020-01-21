Michigan looks for home win vs Penn State

Penn State (13-5, 3-4) vs. Michigan (11-6, 2-4) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Michigan…

Penn State (13-5, 3-4) vs. Michigan (11-6, 2-4)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan looks for its sixth straight win over Penn State at Crisler Center. The last victory for the Nittany Lions at Michigan was a 55-51 win on Feb. 20, 2010.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Michigan’s Jon Teske has averaged 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Zavier Simpson has put up 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists. For the Nittany Lions, Lamar Stevens has averaged 16.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while Myreon Jones has put up 14.2 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Simpson has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wolverines are 8-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 3-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Nittany Lions are 8-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 5-5 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 84.3 points during those contests. Michigan has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 60.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Ten teams.

