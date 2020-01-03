Miami looks to knock off No. 2 Duke

No. 2 Duke (12-1, 2-0) vs. Miami (9-3, 1-1) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 2 Duke (12-1, 2-0) vs. Miami (9-3, 1-1)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke looks to give Miami its 11th straight loss to ranked opponents. Miami’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels 91-88 on Feb. 27, 2018. Duke has won its last six games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to rely on their freshmen this year. . For Duke, Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 56 percent of all Duke scoring.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: Kameron McGusty has connected on 35.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Miami has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 61.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Canes. Miami has 34 assists on 86 field goals (39.5 percent) across its past three outings while Duke has assists on 54 of 97 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 38.9 percent, ranking the Blue Devils sixth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Miami sits at just 23.6 percent (ranked 305th).

