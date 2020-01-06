Miami looks to knock off No. 13 Louisville

Miami (9-4, 1-2) vs. No. 13 Louisville (11-3, 2-1) KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (9-4, 1-2) vs. No. 13 Louisville (11-3, 2-1)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Louisville looks to give Miami its 12th straight loss against ranked opponents. Miami’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels 91-88 on Feb. 27, 2018. Louisville has dropped to No. 13 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Florida State last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: Kameron McGusty has connected on 35 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Miami has won its last three road games, scoring 77.7 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cards have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hurricanes. Louisville has an assist on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Miami has assists on 31 of 79 field goals (39.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the nation. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 320th among Division I teams).

