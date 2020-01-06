Miami looks to end streak vs BG

Miami (7-7, 0-1) vs. Bowling Green (9-5, 0-1) Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling…

Miami (7-7, 0-1) vs. Bowling Green (9-5, 0-1)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks to extend Miami’s conference losing streak to six games. Miami’s last MAC win came against the Bowling Green Falcons 82-69 on Feb. 26, 2019. Bowling Green lost 79-61 loss at home to Kent State on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Turner has put up 17.5 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Falcons. Daeqwon Plowden has complemented Turner and is maintaining an average of 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The RedHawks have been led by Nike Sibande, who is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.SOLID SIBANDE: Sibande has connected on 36.2 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Bowling Green is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 68 or fewer points, and 4-5 when opponents exceed 68 points. Miami is 6-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 1-7 on the year when teams score any more than 67.

COLD SPELL: Miami has lost its last three road games, scoring 71.7 points, while allowing 88 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-best rate in the country. The Miami defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.