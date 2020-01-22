Merrimack looks to extend streak vs FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (4-13, 2-4) vs. Merrimack (12-8, 6-1) Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack…

Fairleigh Dickinson (4-13, 2-4) vs. Merrimack (12-8, 6-1)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack looks for its sixth straight conference win against Fairleigh Dickinson. Merrimack’s last NEC loss came against the Robert Morris Colonials 69-58 on Jan. 4. Fairleigh Dickinson blew out Central Connecticut by 23 at home in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Merrimack’s Juvaris Hayes, Idris Joyner and Jaleel Lord have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Warriors have given up only 57.7 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hayes has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 12 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Warriors are 0-6 when they allow at least 68 points and 12-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Knights are 0-12 when they score 75 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Warriors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Knights. Merrimack has an assist on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 45 of 91 field goals (49.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The tough Merrimack defense has held opponents to 60.8 points per game, the 20th-lowest mark in Division I. Fairleigh Dickinson has given up an average of 76 points through 17 games (ranking the Knights 274th).

