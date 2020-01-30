Mercer looks to extend streak vs The Citadel

The Citadel (6-14, 0-9) vs. Mercer (11-11, 5-4) Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer looks…

The Citadel (6-14, 0-9) vs. Mercer (11-11, 5-4)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer looks for its sixth straight conference win against The Citadel. Mercer’s last SoCon loss came against the Western Carolina Catamounts 79-71 on Jan. 11. The Citadel came up short in a 79-56 game at home to Wofford in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: The Citadel’s Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 34 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bears have given up only 69.1 points per game to SoCon opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.5 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 28.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-8 when they score 67 points or fewer and 11-3 when they exceed 67 points. The Bulldogs are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 73 points and 6-5 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: The Citadel has lost its last five road games, scoring 70 points, while allowing 81 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 78.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 27th among Division I teams. The Mercer defense has allowed 71.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 209th overall).

