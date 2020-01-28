McNeese St. looks to extend streak vs Nicholls St.

Nicholls State (14-7, 8-2) vs. McNeese State (11-9, 6-3) H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls State (14-7, 8-2) vs. McNeese State (11-9, 6-3)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Nicholls State. McNeese State’s last Southland loss came against the Central Arkansas Bears 79-69 on Jan. 4. Nicholls State beat New Orleans by five on the road in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: The versatile Sha’markus Kennedy has averaged 17.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks to lead the way for the Cowboys. Complementing Kennedy is A.J. Lawson, who is producing 16.5 points per game. The Colonels are led by Dexter McClanahan, who is averaging 14.3 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Cowboys have scored 78.4 points per game and allowed 74.7 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 66.9 points scored and 80.9 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DEXTER: McClanahan has connected on 32.9 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 72.4 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: McNeese State’s Dru Kuxhausen has attempted 170 3-pointers and connected on 50.6 percent of them, and is 14 for 26 over the past three games.

STREAK STATS: Nicholls State has won its last four road games, scoring 69.3 points and allowing 60 points during those contests. McNeese State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 73.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels fifth among Division I teams. McNeese State has turned the ball over on 22.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cowboys 331st, nationally).

