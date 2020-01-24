McCloud, Green Bay visit Youngstown St.

Green Bay (10-11, 5-3) vs. Youngstown State (11-10, 4-4) Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Green Bay (10-11, 5-3) vs. Youngstown State (11-10, 4-4)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as JayQuan McCloud and Green Bay will face Darius Quisenberry and Youngstown State. The senior McCloud is averaging 17 points and 6.6 assists over the last five games. Quisenberry, a sophomore, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.8 over his last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Youngstown State’s Quisenberry has averaged 15.2 points while Naz Bohannon has put up 9.9 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Phoenix, McCloud has averaged 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Amari Davis has put up 16 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Phoenix have allowed only 77.9 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 84.3 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

KEY FACILITATOR: McCloud has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Phoenix are 0-5 when they score 71 points or fewer and 10-6 when they exceed 71 points. The Penguins are 0-8 when allowing 75 or more points and 11-2 when holding opponents below 75.

PERFECT WHEN: The Penguins are 9-0 when holding opponents to 40.8 percent or worse from the field, and 2-10 when opponents shoot better than that. The Phoenix are 5-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 5-11 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-lowest rate in the nation. The Youngstown State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 267th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

