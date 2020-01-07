Marist looks to end streak vs Fairfield

Marist (1-11, 0-3) vs. Fairfield (5-8, 1-1) Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist (1-11, 0-3) vs. Fairfield (5-8, 1-1)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield looks to extend Marist’s conference losing streak to nine games. Marist’s last MAAC win came against the Monmouth Hawks 75-67 on Feb. 17, 2019. Fairfield is coming off a 46-42 win over Canisius in its most recent game.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Fairfield has leaned on senior leadership this year while Marist has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Jesus Cruz, Landon Taliaferro and Vincent Eze have combined to account for 58 percent of Fairfield’s scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Michael Cubbage, Tyler Sagl and Tyler Saint-Furcy have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this year.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Cubbage has connected on 12.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 54.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Fairfield is 0-5 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

COMING UP SHORT: Marist has dropped its last six road games, scoring 51 points and allowing 67.5 points during those contests. Fairfield has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 60.7 points while giving up 64.

STOUT RED FOXES: Fairfield has held opposing teams to 63.5 points per game, the lowest figure among all MAAC teams. The Stags have allowed a mere 58.4 points per game over their last five games.

