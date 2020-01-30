Manhattan, St. Pete’s meet in conference play

Manhattan (8-9, 4-4) vs. St. Peter’s (8-10, 5-4) Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan (8-9, 4-4) vs. St. Peter’s (8-10, 5-4)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as Manhattan squares off against St. Peter’s. St. Peter’s won over Monmouth 66-63 on Wednesday, while Manhattan came up short in a 67-63 game to Rider on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: KC Ndefo has averaged 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks to lead the way for the Peacocks. Complementing Ndefo is Daryl Banks III, who is maintaining an average of 8.6 points per game. The Jaspers have been led by Tykei Greene, who is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Peacocks have given up just 60.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 35.7 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 63 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jaspers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Peacocks. St. Peter’s has 35 assists on 62 field goals (56.5 percent) over its past three games while Manhattan has assists on 45 of 64 field goals (70.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 13.4 offensive boards per game.

