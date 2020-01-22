Lyons has 21, Gurley 19 to lift Furman over Samford 101-78

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons scored 21 points, Noah Gurley added 19 and Furman handed Samford its fifth-straight loss…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons scored 21 points, Noah Gurley added 19 and Furman handed Samford its fifth-straight loss 101-78 on Wednesday night.

Mike Bothwell scored 16 points off the bench for Furman (16-5, 6-2 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Alex Hunter 11 points and seven assists, matching his career high. Mike Mounce also had 11 points.

Lyons had six 3-pointers and Bothwell four as the Paladins had 17 treys for the second time this season on 39 attempts. They shot 53.5% overall and had a season-high 30 assists.

Josh Sharkey had 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulldogs (8-13, 2-5) and Jalen Dupree tied a career high with 23 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks. Brandon Austin scored 13 points.

