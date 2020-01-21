Lutete, UMass Lowell visit Albany

UMass Lowell (8-11, 2-2) vs. Albany (10-9, 3-1) SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

UMass Lowell (8-11, 2-2) vs. Albany (10-9, 3-1)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Christian Lutete and UMass Lowell will face Ahmad Clark and Albany. Lutete has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.8 over his last five games. Clark is averaging 21.8 points over the last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Albany has been fueled by senior leadership while UMass Lowell has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Clark, Cameron Healy and Malachi de Sousa have combined to account for 57 percent of Albany’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Lutete, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 75 percent of all River Hawks points over their last five.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Great Danes have scored 72 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they put up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Clark has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. Clark has accounted for 20 field goals and nine assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The River Hawks are 0-6 when they score 68 points or fewer and 8-5 when they exceed 68 points. The Great Danes are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 10-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Albany is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Great Danes are 5-9 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany gets to the line more often than any other America East team. The Great Danes have averaged 20.4 foul shots per game this season and 29 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.