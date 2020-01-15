Lucas, Milwaukee host Detroit

Detroit (3-15, 1-4) vs. Milwaukee (8-9, 3-2) UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Detroit (3-15, 1-4) vs. Milwaukee (8-9, 3-2)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Antoine Davis and Detroit will battle Te’Jon Lucas and Milwaukee. The sophomore Davis has scored 33 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games. Lucas, a senior, is averaging 19.2 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Milwaukee’s Lucas has averaged 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Darius Roy has put up 16 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Titans, Davis has averaged 23.7 points and 4.2 assists while Justin Miller has put up 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Titans have allowed just 67.8 points per game to Horizon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 80.9 per game they gave up over 13 non-conference games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Davis has accounted for 48 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Detroit has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 65.5 points, while allowing 84.4 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Titans. Milwaukee has 39 assists on 79 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three contests while Detroit has assists on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit as a team has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Horizon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.