Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs Evansville

Evansville (9-7, 0-3) vs. Loyola of Chicago (10-6, 2-1) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville (9-7, 0-3) vs. Loyola of Chicago (10-6, 2-1)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its fourth straight win over Evansville at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Purple Aces at Loyola of Chicago was a 74-73 win on Feb. 14, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors. K.J. Riley, Artur Labinowicz, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Aces have given up just 72.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Krutwig has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last five games. The junior big man has accounted for 31 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ramblers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Purple Aces. Loyola of Chicago has an assist on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) over its past three contests while Evansville has assists on 31 of 64 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Loyola of Chicago defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.3 percent of all possessions, the 29th-best rate among Division I teams. Evansville has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.4 percent through 16 games (ranking the Purple Aces 316th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.