Longwood looks to end streak vs High Point

Longwood (6-14, 1-6) vs. High Point (5-15, 2-5)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point looks to extend Longwood’s conference losing streak to five games. Longwood’s last Big South win came against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 74-56 on Jan. 8. High Point lost 79-76 in overtime to Gardner-Webb on Thursday.

FAB FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr. and Caden Sanchez have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have given up only 73.6 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 80.1 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.SHABOOTY CAN SHOOT: Shabooty Phillips has connected on 34.7 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-11 when they score 64 points or fewer and 5-4 when they exceed 64 points. The Lancers are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: High Point has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 64.3 points while giving up 79.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point is ranked second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.8 percent. The Panthers have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game.

