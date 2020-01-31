Long Beach St. looks to sweep UCSB

UC Santa Barbara (13-8, 2-4) vs. Long Beach State (7-15, 2-4) The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

UC Santa Barbara (13-8, 2-4) vs. Long Beach State (7-15, 2-4)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara seeks revenge on Long Beach State after dropping the first matchup in Santa Barbara. The teams last met on Jan. 11, when the Beach shot 50 percent from the field while holding UC Santa Barbara to just 32 percent en route to a three-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Chance Hunter has put up 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Beach. Colin Slater has complemented Hunter and is accounting for 11.5 points per game. The Gauchos are led by Amadou Sow, who is averaging 14 points and 6.9 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Beach have allowed only 71.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 80.9 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 43.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 58.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Long Beach State is 0-14 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 7-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gauchos have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Beach. Long Beach State has an assist on 20 of 65 field goals (30.8 percent) over its past three matchups while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is rated first in the Big West with an average of 72.5 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.