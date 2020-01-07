Lofton, SBU visit George Mason

Saint Bonaventure (9-5, 1-0) vs. George Mason (11-3, 0-1) EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Saint Bonaventure (9-5, 1-0) vs. George Mason (11-3, 0-1)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kyle Lofton and Saint Bonaventure will take on Javon Greene and George Mason. The sophomore Lofton has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games. Greene, a junior, is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Lofton is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 assists to lead the way for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is also a primary contributor, accounting for 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Patriots have been led by Greene, who is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lofton has accounted for 52 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 26 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Patriots have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bonnies. George Mason has 34 assists on 62 field goals (54.8 percent) across its past three outings while Saint Bonaventure has assists on 31 of 86 field goals (36 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Bonaventure managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against George Mason last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.