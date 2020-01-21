Little Rock seeks revenge on Troy

Troy (8-12, 4-5) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (13-7, 7-2) Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Troy (8-12, 4-5) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (13-7, 7-2)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy goes for the season sweep over Arkansas-Little Rock after winning the previous matchup in Troy. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Trojans outshot Arkansas-Little Rock from the field 42.4 percent to 38.2 percent and hit 10 more 3-pointers on their way to a five-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Ruot Monyyong has averaged 11.6 points and 10 rebounds while Ben Coupet Jr. has put up 11.9 points and five rebounds. For Troy, Darian Adams has averaged 13 points and 4.5 rebounds while Ty Gordon has put up 11.4 points.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: Arkansas-Little Rock has scored 71.4 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 66.5 per game the team put up against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 35.5 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 72: Troy is 0-10 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Arkansas-Little Rock is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Arkansas-Little Rock offense has recently used assists to create baskets more often than Troy. Arkansas-Little Rock has an assist on 49 of 72 field goals (68.1 percent) over its past three outings while Troy has assists on 48 of 77 field goals (62.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.7 percent. The Trojans have averaged 10.1 offensive boards per game.

