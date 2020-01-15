Little Rock, CCU meet in conference play

Arkansas-Little Rock (11-7, 5-2) vs. Coastal Carolina (11-7, 4-3) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas-Little Rock (11-7, 5-2) vs. Coastal Carolina (11-7, 4-3)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Arkansas-Little Rock battles Coastal Carolina. Arkansas-Little Rock came up short in a 52-43 game at home to South Alabama in its last outing. Coastal Carolina is coming off an 82-77 road win over Texas-Arlington in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones, Tommy Burton and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Chanticleers points over the last five games.

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Trojans have scored 71.3 points per game across seven conference games. That’s an improvement from the 66.5 per game they recorded over 10 non-conference games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Jones has accounted for 43 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. Jones has 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Trojans are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 11-2 when they exceed 63 points. The Chanticleers are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 11-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Trojans have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina has an assist on 41 of 84 field goals (48.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 50 of 70 field goals (71.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense is ranked 18th nationally by scoring 80.4 points per game this year. Arkansas-Little Rock has only averaged 68.9 points per game, which ranks 206th.

