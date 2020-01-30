Lipscomb looks to extend streak vs Stetson

Stetson (11-11, 5-2) vs. Lipscomb (8-13, 3-5) Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for…

Stetson (11-11, 5-2) vs. Lipscomb (8-13, 3-5)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Stetson. In its last eight wins against the Hatters, Lipscomb has won by an average of 15 points. Stetson’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2016, a 96-75 victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have combined to account for 53 percent of Lipscomb’s scoring this season and 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Stetson, Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Christiaan Jones, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have combined to account for 77 percent of all Stetson scoring, including 95 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Hatters have given up just 57.3 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Asadullah has accounted for 52 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. The sophomore big man has 36 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Lipscomb is 0-8 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 8-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Stetson has scored 59.5 points per game and allowed 54.5 over its four-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 71.4 points per game. The Bisons have averaged 76.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.