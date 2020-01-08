Lipscomb looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

Kennesaw State (1-14, 0-2) vs. Lipscomb (6-9, 1-1) Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks…

Kennesaw State (1-14, 0-2) vs. Lipscomb (6-9, 1-1)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Kennesaw State. In its last seven wins against the Owls, Lipscomb has won by an average of 14 points. Kennesaw State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2016, a 73-57 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah, KJ Johnson and Andrew Fleming have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LOCKLEY: Bryson Lockley has connected on 24.3 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Lipscomb is 0-7 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 6-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has lost its last eight road games, scoring 50.6 points, while allowing 79.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 70.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.