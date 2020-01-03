Lipscomb, FGCU meet in conference play

Lipscomb (6-8, 1-0) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (3-13, 0-1) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb (6-8, 1-0) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (3-13, 0-1)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Sun foes meet as Lipscomb takes on Florida Gulf Coast. Each team last saw action on Thursday. Lipscomb beat Stetson by three points on the road, while Florida Gulf Coast is coming off of a 59-46 loss at home against Liberty.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah, KJ Johnson and Andrew Fleming have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.SOLID SCOTT: Zach Scott has connected on 33 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bisons are 0-7 when they allow 73 or more points and 6-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Eagles are 0-13 when they score 68 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bisons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Florida Gulf Coast has 47 assists on 69 field goals (68.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Lipscomb has assists on 44 of 63 field goals (69.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 71.2 points per game.

