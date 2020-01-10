Liberty looks to extend streak vs Jacksonville

Jacksonville (8-9, 1-1) vs. Liberty (17-1, 3-0) Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for…

Jacksonville (8-9, 1-1) vs. Liberty (17-1, 3-0)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its ninth straight conference win against Jacksonville. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the North Florida Ospreys 75-70 on Feb. 23, 2019. Jacksonville won 68-52 over NJIT in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Liberty’s Caleb Homesley has averaged 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while Scottie James has put up 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Dolphins, David Bell has averaged 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds while Destin Barnes has put up 11.4 points.CLUTCH CALEB: Homesley has connected on 33.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 55 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Liberty has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 46.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Flames have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Liberty has 40 assists on 72 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Jacksonville has assists on 27 of 66 field goals (40.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-best rate in the country. The Jacksonville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 341st among Division I teams).

