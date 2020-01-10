Lehigh looks to extend streak vs American

American (6-8, 2-1) vs. Lehigh (4-11, 1-2) Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks for…

American (6-8, 2-1) vs. Lehigh (4-11, 1-2)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over American. In its last nine wins against the Eagles, Lehigh has won by an average of 12 points. American’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2015, a 68-62 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: American’s Sa’eed Nelson, Jamir Harris and Mark Gasperini have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

PATRIOT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Mountain Hawks have scored 67.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: S. Nelson has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Lehigh is 0-7 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 4-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh has an assist on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) over its past three outings while American has assists on 38 of 68 field goals (55.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Lehigh has held opposing teams to only 42.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Patriot League teams.

