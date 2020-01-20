Langley scores 22 to lead NC A&T over Morgan St. 76-70

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kameron Langley had a career-high 22 points plus 12 assists as North Carolina A&T topped Morgan State 76-70 on Monday night.

Andre Jackson had 15 points for the Aggies (8-12, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ronald Jackson added 12 points and 18 rebounds and Devin Haygood had three blocks.

Stanley Davis had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (9-12, 3-3). Troy Baxter added 14 points and five blocks and Kyson Rawls had 12 points.

NC A&T faces Bethune-Cookman at home on Saturday. Morgan State matches up against Coppin State on the road on Saturday.

