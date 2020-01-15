La.-Lafeyette looks for home win vs UTA

Texas-Arlington (6-12, 2-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-11, 2-5) Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for…

Texas-Arlington (6-12, 2-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (7-11, 2-5)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its fourth straight win over Texas-Arlington at Cajun Dome. The last victory for the Mavericks at Louisiana-Lafayette was an 84-69 win on Feb. 7, 2015.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Texas-Arlington has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Louisiana-Lafayette has leaned on freshmen. For the Mavericks, seniors David Azore, Brian Warren, Jabari Narcis and Radshad Davis have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring, including 83 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Jalen Johnson, Cedric Russell and Calvin Temple have combined to score 43 percent of Louisiana-Lafayette’s points this season.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ragin’ Cajuns have given up just 72 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 78.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Azore has had his hand in 50 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. Azore has 24 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mavericks are 0-9 when they allow 71 or more points and 6-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-10 when they score 67 points or fewer and 7-1 when they exceed 67.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mavericks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has 32 assists on 65 field goals (49.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Texas-Arlington has assists on 44 of 70 field goals (62.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season and just 9.3 times per game over their last three games.

