Kus, Arkansas St. visit CCU

Arkansas State (12-7, 4-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (11-8, 4-4) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Canberk Kus and Arkansas State will go up against DeVante’ Jones and Coastal Carolina. The senior Kus is averaging nine points over the last five games. Jones, a sophomore, is averaging 16.8 points and six assists over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Coastal Carolina’s Jones, Tommy Burton and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Chanticleers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last five games. Jones has 28 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: Coastal Carolina is 0-7 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Arkansas State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Chanticleers are 5-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 6-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Red Wolves are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 4-7 whenever opponents exceed 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense is ranked 29th in the nation by scoring 79.1 points per game this season. Arkansas State has only averaged 69.7 points per game, which ranks 204th.

