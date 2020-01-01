Kus, Arkansas St. host UTA

Texas-Arlington (4-9, 0-2) vs. Arkansas State (10-3, 2-0) First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas-Arlington (4-9, 0-2) vs. Arkansas State (10-3, 2-0)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as David Azore and Texas-Arlington will go up against Canberk Kus and Arkansas State. The junior Azore has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. Kus, a senior, is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Arkansas State’s Kus has averaged 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while Caleb Fields has put up 11.3 points. For the Mavericks, Azore has averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds while Brian Warren has put up 14.2 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Warren has directly created 52 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and seven assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: Texas-Arlington is 0-6 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Arkansas State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points. The Red Wolves have allowed 67.4 points per game over their last five.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Arkansas State is a perfect 9-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Red Wolves are 1-3 when they record more than 13 turnovers. The Texas-Arlington defense has forced 12.5 turnovers per game overall this year and 13 per game over its last three.

RECENT GAMES: Texas-Arlington has scored 69.6 points and allowed 76 points over its last five games. Arkansas State has averaged 68.8 points and given up 67.4 over its last five.

