Kirkwood scores 17 to lead Harvard over Dartmouth 70-66

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Noah Kirkwood had 17 points and seven rebounds as Harvard extended its win streak to eight…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Noah Kirkwood had 17 points and seven rebounds as Harvard extended its win streak to eight games, edging past Dartmouth 70-66 on Saturday night.

Chris Lewis had 13 points and nine rebounds for Harvard (13-4, 2-0 Ivy League). Chris Ledlum added 12 points. Danilo Djuricic had seven rebounds.

Taurus Samuels had 18 points and six rebounds for the Big Green (7-10, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Aaryn Rai added 16 points and seven rebounds. James Foye had 11 points.

The Crimson improve to 2-0 against the Big Green on the season. Harvard defeated Dartmouth 67-62 last Saturday. Harvard plays Penn on the road on Friday. Dartmouth plays Princeton on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.